Pleasant Prairie cookbook author offers ideas Valentine's Day treats

Valentine’s Day is a special day for many — especially those who enjoy marking the occasion with special treats and meals for a special someone.
For local home cook Rosemary Cibrario and her family, this Valentine’s Day is especially significant. It marks the first time she’s spent the holiday with her family in 20 years.
During the past two decades, Cibrario and her husband, John, wintered in Phoenix. When circumstances shifted last spring, they returned to their Wisconsin home and decided to reside here all year.
During the years when she and her husband were in Arizona, Cibrario said for Valentine’s Day she “just made cookies and sent them home.”
This year affords Cibrario the chance to once again lovingly create a meal and dessert for her family in her Pleasant Prairie home.
Cibrario’s Valentine’s Day meal, which will include “gnocchi with red sauce and some Valentine’s cookies,” will draw on recipes from her self-published cookbook, “A Harvest of our Family’s Favorite Recipes.” First published in 2006, the cookbook’s second edition came out in 2019.
To help others who might be in the mood to create a celebratory treat, Cibrario suggests two desserts she says are perfect for Valentine’s Day: Cherry Cream Pie and Cherry Delight Cake.
Both are easy to make and are crowd pleasers, Cibrario said.
“I have been making these (desserts) for 50 years — they’re always requested,” she said.
Copies of are available for $20 plus shipping by emailing Cibrario at Jr2cibs@gmail.com.
CHERRY CREAM PIE
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 eight-ounce whipped topping, thawed
1 can cherry pie filling
1 nine-inch graham cracker crust
In a medium bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice, mix well. Add almond extract and fold in whipped topping. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust and chill for at least two hours. Top with cherry pie filling and chill for at least one more hour and cover.
CHERRY DELIGHT CAKE
2 eggs, separated 1/2 cup shortening 1 cup sugar 1 teaspoon lemon extract 2 cups flour, sifted 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking powder 3/4 cup milk 1 can cherry pie filling
In a large mixing bowl, combine two egg yolks, shortening, sugar and lemon extract. Beat on medium until fluffy. Mix all dry ingredients. Add to butter mixture, alternating with milk. Fold in two stiffly beaten egg whites. Spread 3/4 of batter in a lightly oiled 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Gently spread cherry pie filling over top and dot with remaining batter. Swirl with a butter knife. Bake at 375 for 35 to 40 minutes.
BUTTER GLAZE
1/2 cup powdered sugar Pinch salt 1 tablespoon butter, melted ½ teaspoon milk or thin to desired consistency
Mix ingredients and beat until smooth; thin with additional milk if needed. Drizzle over still-warm cake.
IN PHOTOS: February Readers' Photo of the Day submissions
Photo of the Day runs most mornings in the Kenosha news on the weather page. Send your submissions to newsroom@kenoshanews.com