Pleasant Prairie cookbook author offers ideas Valentine's Day treats

Valentine’s Day is a special day for many — especially those who enjoy marking the occasion with special treats and meals for a special someone.

For local home cook Rosemary Cibrario and her family, this Valentine’s Day is especially significant. It marks the first time she’s spent the holiday with her family in 20 years.

During the past two decades, Cibrario and her husband, John, wintered in Phoenix. When circumstances shifted last spring, they returned to their Wisconsin home and decided to reside here all year.

During the years when she and her husband were in Arizona, Cibrario said for Valentine’s Day she “just made cookies and sent them home.”

This year affords Cibrario the chance to once again lovingly create a meal and dessert for her family in her Pleasant Prairie home.

Cibrario’s Valentine’s Day meal, which will include “gnocchi with red sauce and some Valentine’s cookies,” will draw on recipes from her self-published cookbook, “A Harvest of our Family’s Favorite Recipes.” First published in 2006, the cookbook’s second edition came out in 2019.