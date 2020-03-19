Give me 5: Family time tips from the Kenosha YMCA

During this time of social distancing and family togetherness, the Kenosha YMCA would like to suggest some tips for staying healthy and happy.
Sorry to say that it may not include watching TV together, playing on tablets or video games. If these sound familiar, you’re not alone. In today’s digital age, playing family games or going outside has become a rarity, and Face time happens through a phone.
Unfortunately, this new recreation time is taking its toll on our health. One out of three kids is considered overweight or obese. Obesity not only can cause high blood pressure, high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes, but can cause psychological effects, including low self-esteem, negative body image and depression.
Good news is here. Now’s the perfect time! Take this unplanned, unprecedented moment in our life to build new habits. You don’t have to do it alone. Take the challenge with a neighbor, extended family, or let us know you are ready to try.
The Kenosha YMCA has a fundamental desire to provide opportunities for every family to get healthier together, build stronger bonds, achieve greater work/life balance and become more engaged with their communities.
The Y believes healthy living starts at home and recommends taking these small steps with your family to start living healthier:
1. Eat Healthy: Even the busiest families can improve their eating habits with moderation. Grab a new fruit or veggie and encourage everyone in the family to try at least a bite. Sweet treats and the occasional burger are just fine, when balanced against healthier choices and combined with an active lifestyle.
2. Play Every Day: Adding short periods of playful activity to your day gives you the energy you need to live a full and balanced life. It is also one of the keys to avoiding a variety of chronic conditions down the road. Make playful movement a part of your family’s day; from walking to fishing, to playing hide and seek, catch, shooting hoops or make up your own game.
3. Get Together: Spending regular quality time together as a family is one of the best ways to improve your family’s health and well-being. This can get tricky at home with digital distractions. If the TV and video games are too tempting, turn them off. Play cards, checkers, chess, spoons, board games and more! Getting families together has always been at the heart of the Y.
4. Go Outside: Recent studies point to the mental and physical benefits of being active outdoors and having regular contact with nature. Kids, in particular, develop a greater sense of independence, use more of their imagination and develop social skills from interacting with other children. To make it fun, challenge the family to play on a different playground, park, nature trail and/or bike path every week. Kenosha is the perfect place to play outside!
5. Sleep Well: Restful sleep plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy immune system, an active metabolism, memory, learning and other vital functions. Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults.
It’s important to point out that being healthy means more than simply being physically active. It’s about maintaining a balanced spirit, mind and body. If your family could use some help finding that balance, reach out to available community resources, like the Y. As a leading voice on health and wellness, the Y continues to brainstorm and implement innovative classes, programs and initiatives that have been shown to work in real life.
While you’re working on bettering yourself, you can also look to the Y to be a partner. To learn more about how the YMCA can help your family get healthier together, go to www.kenoshaymca.org.
You and your family can count on the Y for support while improving your health and well-being, and helping you connect with new friends and the community. Please consider taking advantage of this time to take care of yourself and your family.
Chris Finkel is development director at the Kenosha YMCA.