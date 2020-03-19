Give me 5: Family time tips from the Kenosha YMCA

1. Eat Healthy: Even the busiest families can improve their eating habits with moderation. Grab a new fruit or veggie and encourage everyone in the family to try at least a bite. Sweet treats and the occasional burger are just fine, when balanced against healthier choices and combined with an active lifestyle.

2. Play Every Day: Adding short periods of playful activity to your day gives you the energy you need to live a full and balanced life. It is also one of the keys to avoiding a variety of chronic conditions down the road. Make playful movement a part of your family’s day; from walking to fishing, to playing hide and seek, catch, shooting hoops or make up your own game.

3. Get Together: Spending regular quality time together as a family is one of the best ways to improve your family’s health and well-being. This can get tricky at home with digital distractions. If the TV and video games are too tempting, turn them off. Play cards, checkers, chess, spoons, board games and more! Getting families together has always been at the heart of the Y.