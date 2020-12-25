GOD SQUAD: In this season of giving, give of yourself

Here are some wonderful ideas about gift giving, from God Squad readers:

Hi, Rabbi Gellman, this year the adults in my family have decided, instead of gift to each other, we are donating what we would have spent to a veterans organization that helps homeless veterans with food, housing and provides other assistance as needed. Have a safe and happy 2021 — M

Purchase a subscription to a magazine or newspaper as a gift. Every new issue is a reminder of your gift. — J

You hit the nail on the head as far as homemade gifts. I got a bookmark made by my granddaughter that I get to enjoy every day. My daughter makes the best cookies and garlic pickles and I leave out empty containers as a subtle hint. Store-bought gifts come and go but when someone takes the time and effort to make a gift, that’s the best. — L