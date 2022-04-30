 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Community Foundation announces 2022 Cropley and Howard J. Brown scholarships available

  • 0

The Kenosha Community Foundation has announced that Kenosha County residents who are currently attending an accredited college or university in the state are invited to apply for the 2022 Cropley and Howard J. Brown scholarships.

All academic majors are welcome to apply.

The scholarships have separate application forms and different Grade Point Average criteria:

Applicants for the Cropley Scholarship must have a minimum 3.0 GPA out of 4.0.

Applicants for the Brown Scholarship must have a minimum 3.5 GPA out of 4.0.

Female students who are attending Carthage College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside who are entering their junior or senior year and have applied for either the Cropley or Brown Scholarship will also be considered for the Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship.

All applications for the Foundation’s Cropley and Brown Scholarships must be submitted by email to: scholarships@kenoshafoundation.org. Deadline for applications is June 23

People are also reading…

Application forms for the Foundation’s Cropley and Brown Scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s website—www.kenoshafoundation.org.

Recipients of the Foundation’s Cropley, Brown, and Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarships will be announced later this summer.

Applications

In addition to being a resident of Kenosha County, to be eligible for these scholarships an applicant must be an undergraduate enrolled at an accredited college/university located in the state of Wisconsin and have completed at least one year of study.

Students must submit a separate application for each scholarship they are interested in and respond to a series of questions on how they are paying for their education, the subjects that they are studying at college/university, and their plans after completing academic studies.

Short answers are required for each question. Applicant’s responses should be well-written, clear, and concise. The Foundation strongly encourages that the applicant has a family member or friend review the responses before they submit their application.

Cropley Scholarship

Established by the late Ward Cropley (the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News) and his wife Jesse Cropley, the fund provides scholarships to students currently enrolled in college and who are students in financial need, “to help them continue and/or complete their education.”

Ward Cropley, who retired in 1962 after 43 years with the Kenosha News, established the scholarship endowment to provide financial assistance to “needy and worthy students, who are desirous of and ambitious to receive a college, university, or other higher education, and who without financial assistance, would be unable to acquire such college, university or higher education.”

Since 2015, the Foundation has awarded 27 Cropley Scholarships to area students totaling more than $75,000.

Brown Scholarship

The Brown scholarship honors the late Howard J. Brown, the late publisher of the Kenosha News and long-time member of the Kenosha Community Foundation Board of Directors. The Foundation assumed management of the Brown Scholarship Fund in 2019.

The one-year scholarships were established “for the benefit of students that meet criteria with regard to: need and scholastic or professional promise.”

Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship

Established by Gina Madrigrano-Friebus, the scholarship is awarded to a Kenosha County undergraduate woman in their final years at Carthage College or UW-Parkside with an excellent academic record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert