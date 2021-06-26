COMMUNITY: We don’t need 'awareness' of TS, but acceptance

And I haven’t always been lucky.

I’ve been in a store where complete strangers pull their children closer in fear of what I might do next. I’ve had people walk away from me in disgust because I can’t sit still. I’ve been told I shouldn’t drive professionally because I might be a danger on the road, despite a perfect (at the time) driving record. I’ve been pulled out of a classroom and punished for causing a disruption I had no control over.

When I twitch near people who don’t know me, I am not treated with kindness or understanding. I am treated with disgust and annoyance. This is a hard thing to find humor in. This is the reality for so many people with tic disorders.

We aren’t looking for pity. We don’t want sympathy. When we tic or twitch, we know you see it. We want you to move on with your life so we can move on with ours. There is nothing wrong with us. And no, we can’t control it. Just let us be people and accept us for who we are.

We don’t need you to be aware of us. We need you to accept us.

Call 262-657-3999 to speak with Tyler and receive more information on living with a tic disorder. Other disability-related questions are welcome too. Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin.

Tyler Wilcox is assistant director of Independent Living Services at Society’s Assets.

