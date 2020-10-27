DR. PASTER: The unpopular kid may face lifelong health risks

Stress, psychological stress, can be a big determiner of health. Most of you know it. You’ve felt it. You’ve been through stressful times before and wondered how that might affect your life.

No one, and I mean no one, gets through life without stress. Just look at the stress that COVID-19 has caused all of us.

These days, we can’t go out with our friends, go to a show, movie or football game, or even hug our children or loved ones at a wedding or a funeral. I call that mega stress.

But what happens when you have stress in your childhood — stress among kids who are too young to read my column?

Middle school and high school are stressful to lots of kids. How that affects their future lives is a biggie.

Does peer status when you’re young determine your health when you’re older? And, if so, how can you change it?

There are numerous studies showing that childhood conditions affect later life — from health inequality to home life and form how much food you get to immunizations. Mental health, physical health, metabolic diseases, risk of depression, suicide and murder rates, alcoholism, and opioid addiction are all affected by where a kid lives, who they live with, their opportunities and home life.