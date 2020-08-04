Dr. Paster: Timing of meals may aid weight loss

Half ate dinner at 6 p.m., the other half at 10 p.m. All went to sleep at 11 p.m. All had IVs so that blood samples could be taken throughout the night without poking them.

They found that blood sugar levels were higher – throughout the entire night – in the group that ate dinner at 10 p.m. – by almost 20%. Not only that but the amount of fat that was burned while sleeping was down by 10% in the late night eating group.

Now there were individual differences, not everybody followed the same pattern, but then again there are individual differences in weight loss – not everybody followed the pattern but the then again some people seem to gain weight easily while others seem to stay the maintain their weight no matter what they do.

Now this comes after some provocative research that seems to show that partial fasting might also be associated with weight loss. Those studies seem to show that people who stopped eating from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. were more likely to get to their desired weight than folks who ate throughout the night. That partial fasting, day in and day out, was helpful in keeping those love handles down.