Dr. Zorba Paster: Anxiety is a big part of COVID-19 battle

Which brings up exercise. Just because we can’t exercise with others at the gym doesn’t mean we can’t do it at home by ourselves. I had a patient the other day who goes to the gym three days a week. She was so upset that the gym was closed — not just because she missed the workout, but because she missed her friends.

You can follow an exercise app at home. It’s not the same as going to the gym, but exercise will strengthen the body and calm the mind.

You’ll notice I left this suggestion for last: medications. Antidepressants are very useful,

although they don’t kick in as soon as you take them. But for many with anxiety, one month after you start taking medication, the dark tunnel tends to show some light.

Tranquilizers such as Xanax are not a good idea — they work, but they’re habit-forming and addictive. I would stay away from that.

If you can schedule a time with a therapist to discuss your problem, it’s a great thing to do. The problem is getting into one that will be covered by your insurance policy. The spots are limited, and many have temporarily closed their doors, but for the seriously depressed person during this time, it’s an appropriate option. And many have virtual visits by phone or FaceTime.