Dr. Zorba Paster: Apple cider vinegar ... with a grain of salt?

PS: Funny thing is, my two feet are together under the sheets each night, but the left one resists whatever organism has taken over my right foot. — A.N.

Dear A.N.: You’ve done your best with local treatment, and bleaching the shower goes the whole 9 yards but unfortunately doesn’t do much.

I would recommend generic Lamisil (terbinafine), which is a well-tolerated drug with few side effects, unlike its cousin griseofulvin, which is known to cause liver problems. That said, is the drug completely benign? No.

Read up on it, talk to your doctor and then make a decision you think is right for you. But if you do take it, use the pulse method — it significantly reduces the side effects with a cure that’s about the same, 80%.

Pulse dosing is seven days of taking the pills, followed by 21 days off. Then you repeat this two more times, for a total of three cycles. That means only taking three weeks of meds over a 12-week period. Fewer pills overall reduces your risk of side effects.

Hope you find this information helpful in your case, for your toenails’ sake. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.

Dr. Zorba Paster is the co-host of “Zorba Paster On Your Health,” which airs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays on the Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio. He practices family medicine in Oregon, Wis. Send questions to features@madison.com or write Wisconsin State Journal, Attn: Health Column, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0