Dr. Zorba Paster: Arts may have health benefits

What’s dispiriting is that 40% of those who have the most to benefit, such as those with COPD, depression or loneliness, never engage in these activities. People with bad health, those who are most likely to benefit, are those who don’t engage in the arts.

My spin: This research is real, but it doesn’t meet the gold standard — a double blind, placebo controlled study. You could never do this in such a study.

What it does do is point out that enlarging your life with cultural events is good for the body as well as good for the soul. It shows that taking our children and grandchildren to these events is good for them and good for us.

When Penny and I wandered around art museums with our young kids, it enlarged their life just as much as enrolling them in soccer and sports taught them teamwork and the benefits of exercise. Arts count. Stay well.

