DR. ZORBA PASTER: For Christmas, just what the doctor ordered

All of Chernow’s biographies are amazing. I especially liked “Titan,” the bio of John D. Rockefeller. I learned a lot about monopolies then that might impact how we think about tech monopolies now.

If you’re looking for something lighter, check out Colin Jost’s memoir, “A Very Punchable Face.” Jost is the comedian who co-hosts Saturday Night Live Weekend Update. His book is hilarious.

And while we’re on funny, interesting and historical, look at Robert Greenfield’s bio of Timothy Leary. Talk about a life larger than life — Leary’s name was on everybody’s lips back in the ’60s, from the hippies to Nixon to J. Edgar Hoover.

For fitness buffs, consider an activity tracker. I think the FitBit Charge 3 or 4 has an excellent battery and only needs to be charged every five to seven days. It also has a good record on step counting.

Fitness classes will come back, but during this time of COVID-19, I’d like to see things settle down before suggesting a club membership or yoga sessions.

And finally, what do you give someone who really does have everything and doesn’t want a gift? We all have those in our galaxy. Give a donation to a charity that you or they love.