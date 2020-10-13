Dr. Zorba Paster: Is it safe to fly yet? Consider these factors

Take carry-on luggage. Adjust the overhead air nozzle to point straight at your head to keep the air moving. Stay seated throughout the flight, if possible.

And be a good citizen — if you don’t feel well, if you have a fever, then just don’t travel. Cancel your trip. Get tested for COVID-19. Help keep all of us safe, and keep yourself safe, too.

My spin: We’re all getting COVID Cabin Fever, aren’t we? I certainly am. I love travel. I would take a trip to nowhere on a plane if I could. I never thought I would miss going through security to get on an airplane — an airplane to anywhere — but that’s where my head is these days.

But if you do travel, take all of this into consideration. Stay safe. And stay well.

