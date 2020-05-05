Dr. Zorba Paster: More myths about the COVID-19 pandemic

Unfortunately, the battle for good information is difficult, especially considering where much of the bad information originates. That’s why I suggest going to Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin Public Radio, NPR and PBS.

You need to “sift and winnow” to find the real truth — there’s lots of junk out there.

Fiction: If I wear a mask, it will protect me from COVID-19.

Fact: Perhaps it will, but let’s get to the skinny. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mind about masks for several reasons.

First off, if you have COVID-19 but don’t know it — because the virus spreads several days before you get symptoms, and many people never develop symptoms at all — wearing a mask can help to keep it from spreading.