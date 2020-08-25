Dr. Zorba Paster: Probiotics might help mental health

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bottom line first: Probiotics might help your depression. Surprised? I sure was when I reviewed this article – so let’s dig into the data.

Microbiome — the full array of microorganisms (the microbiota) that live on and in us. We’re just discovering how useful our “natural and living” bacteria in us help us live and when disrupted cause disease. Many people with IBS suffer from an imbalance in their gut which contributes to their discomfort. We’ve just started to do gut – poop – transplants for people with intractable IBS and other bowel problems – and it works.

Next two definitions: Probiotics are foods containing bacteria that positively influence the gastrointestinal microbiome. Prebiotics are chemical compounds that promote the flourishing of these good bacteria.

Now here was the provocative question: Does the microbiome play a role in depression and anxiety? The study published in the BMJ, showed that possibly taking probiotics, especially supplemented with prebiotics might just ease depression and anxiety.

Here’s the data. In the UK there is one insurance company, it’s called the government. They have one database which tracks pretty much everybody in the country. In 2016 1.5 million people were referred for mental health issues, half of them had anxiety and a third had depression.