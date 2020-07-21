Dr. Zorba Paster: Protect yourself -- and others -- by wearing a mask

All of us “mask wearers” know that they’re not the most comfortable thing in the world but then again being a good citizen is important in a pandemic. Mask wearing is just like hand washing. It’s what we all need to do to keep all of us safer.

If you happen to be one of those — and there are a few — who think this is a political statement then I must jump in and ask an analogous question – Is not smoking at a restaurant a political statement? Is giving your keys to a friend after having three beers and getting a ride home a political statement? Of course not.

It’s good citizenship. It protects others – and we’re all in this together. If all of us in the US masked up and socially distanced the pandemic would flatten and flatten giving us the time we need to develop the vaccine. That’s the only thing that stopped the polio epidemic and will be the only thing that will stop this one.

In the county where I live, Dane, the order came to mask up. But in the counties next to us we’re leaving this to individuals to do the right thing – that means masking up. Now what are the differences?