Dr. Zorba Paster: Reaching out to others builds resiliency

I’m telling this because it’s a major part of resilience. Social connectedness, anywhere you can find it, helps us get through these days with a more positive mental attitude. It’s one step in the resiliency quotient.

I have looked at some resiliency research — there’s a panoply out there. It talks about making connections, seeing problems as not insurmountable (although, in fact, some are), accepting change as part of living, moving toward your goals, etc.

And I have read that since the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of self-help books have skyrocketed. I’m not shocked about that. It makes sense.

But the bottom line is where to start? I think starting in whatever way you can with others is where it happens — by phone, by video chat, in person with a smile under that mask, with a thank you for someone who might deliver something to your door.

Lately, I have been very interested in change — how to make it, where to go. I have been impressed with the idea that small changes make a big impact.

Saying you’re going to lose 50 pounds if you need to is awesome, but what about 5 pounds over the next month or two? If you do that, if you see progress, it helps to spur you on.