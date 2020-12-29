DR. ZORBA PASTER: Resolved — be more hopeful in 2021

This year of coronavirus has taught me the social sphere is even more important than ever. So my first resolution is to reach out to people I haven’t seen or talked to for a long time and connect.

Unfortunately, there are some close to me, some relatives, who I have disconnected with because we don’t speak the same tribal dialect. So my resolution is to stand by what an old Wisconsin friend told me years ago: At her dinner table, no one discusses religion, politics or sex.

Now on to my next resolution. There are so many suffering more than I and my family are. Yes, we donate time and, yes, we donate money and, yes, we give encouragement. But are we really doing enough? Really enough?

My next resolution is to double down — to figure out different ways to make my local community stronger, healthier and more vibrant by supporting those in need.

I could do more and I bet you could do more, too. We could all do more — it’s not just about greenbacks.

We are amazingly charitable people. In 2019, Americans gave more than $425 billion to help each other. And that doesn’t include the in-kind work that groups such as Habitat for Humanity, for example, organize and deploy.