Dr. Zorba Paster: Sorting through COVID-19 facts and fictions

It took years before people could fathom that taking a pill for 20 to 30 years would keep them from stroking out. But now most of us, the smart ones, accept that treating high blood pressure preserves lives.

The same is true of COVID-19. It’s hard to prove things could have been worse without social distancing. But if we just left things as they were, we might have ended up with a million deaths.

My spin: Who are you going to believe? The doctors who don’t have a vested interest — they don’t make money if they keep you healthy — or someone who wants your vote?

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.

Dr. Zorba Paster is the co-host of “Zorba Paster On Your Health,” which airs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays on the Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio. He practices family medicine in Oregon, Wis. Send questions to features@madison.com or write Wisconsin State Journal, Attn: Health Column, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.