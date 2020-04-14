Dr. Zorba Paster: Sorting through COVID-19 facts and fictions

Dear Readers: I’d like to identify, clarify and otherwise elucidate some facts and fictions, questions from my loyal listeners, viewers and readers concerning COVID-19. Everything here is as of this writing.
To reiterate what I’ve said before, the sources I use are: Johns Hopkins; Mayo Clinic; the New York Times; the Wall Street Journal; my local paper, the Wisconsin State Journal; and, of course, NPR and Wisconsin Public Radio.
There is lots of junk and bull out there on the web. Buyer beware.
Question: Do dogs and cats spread COVID-19?Answer: Not to our knowledge. They don’t get the disease like we do. Now, whether it’s on their fur if they live in a house with the coronavirus is a different question. Very unlikely. The virus does live on cardboard, plastic and wood. That’s why we wipe down those surfaces.
Question: If you get COVID-19, are you then immune from the disease so you can’t get it again?Answer: The current assumption is that once someone has recovered they are immune to this strain of the disease. Future waves could come from a virus that has mutated — that is unknown. However, given this strain’s ability to spread and cause disease, it is hard to imagine a hardier strain emerging that would outcompete this one.
Question: How accurate is the test? I’ve heard it’s wrong lots of the time.Answer: Medical tests have at least two qualities — sensitivity and specificity. Sensitivity is how accurate a test is at saying, “Hey, you have the disease.” Specificity is the test saying, “Hey, this is the real thing.”
So let me digress to show a good example. A test for HPV, the human papillomavirus, done as part of pap testing has a sensitivity of 95%. This is really good. It means that 19 out of 20 women who have HPV will get a positive result from this test.
Now, when we culture it out with a special viral medium to see if this grows into HPV, the test also has a specificity of 95%. These are remarkably good numbers. Strep tests done in your doctor’s office for adults are in about the same range.
So how about COVID-19? The tests being used are highly sensitive, detecting minute quantities of viral RNA. However, they may miss incubating cases when the viral load in the nose and back of the throat is low, or if a specimen is improperly collected.
That’s why the person collecting the test has to know exactly how to do it. It’s a bit more complicated than the simple throat swab used for strep.
The overall sensitivity of the new coronavirus test cannot be estimated right now, but the initial data seems to show it’s extremely high. Specificity is very high as well.
That said, false positives can theoretically occur, as no test has 100% sensitive and specific results. Bottom line here is the tests done at reliable labs are very accurate and reliable.
Question: I’ve heard this will all be over by Easter so I can go to church. That is good news! Is it true?Answer: As of this writing, celebrating Easter in your church is not in your best interest. Keeping safe by self-distancing is the best way to protect yourself from getting the virus. This is especially important for people over the age of 60, who quite often go to church. They are the ones more likely to die from COVID-19 than folks under 40.
So what should you do? You have two groups you can follow — medically grounded groups that use science and health expertise to make their recommendations, and politicians who, to my mind, dance to a different drummer.
The problem is that these groups might not be dancing to the same song. Since I am a doctor first, I dance to the song of science.
But here’s the problem: Prevention is difficult to prove. If I give you a drug to prevent a stroke and you don’t have a stroke, how can I tell you assuredly that you didn’t have the stroke because you took the drug?
Yet that’s what we did when we started treating hypertension back in the 1970s. The data then showed we should jump in and treat high blood pressure early on, not wait for symptoms, along with smoking reduction, exercise, better eating and cholesterol pills. That approach has reduced stroke by an astounding 70% since I started medical school.
It took years before people could fathom that taking a pill for 20 to 30 years would keep them from stroking out. But now most of us, the smart ones, accept that treating high blood pressure preserves lives.
The same is true of COVID-19. It’s hard to prove things could have been worse without social distancing. But if we just left things as they were, we might have ended up with a million deaths.
My spin: Who are you going to believe? The doctors who don’t have a vested interest — they don’t make money if they keep you healthy — or someone who wants your vote?
Be smart, choose wisely, stay safe — and stay well!
