Dr. Zorba Paster: Using technology to support new mothers

Back to sleep. That’s the mantra — the right mantra — for infants.
Since we’ve done that — having babies sleep on their backs and not their tummies — we’ve decreased infant deaths by a whopping 66 percent. That’s still too many childhood deaths, but a good start at reduction.
In 2017, there were 1,500 deaths from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. We still don’t know what causes SIDS, but there are still roughly 900 infant deaths resulting from accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.
We can reduce this further by making sure parents do not sleep in bed with an infant. There are infant sleeper items, such as SwaddleMe by Your Side, that help keep your baby separate while still in bed with you. This bassinet — complete with a firm mattress and metal sides — keeps you from rolling over and suffocating your infant.
As children grow beyond the infant stage, something every parent should be concerned about is how to reduce the risk of obesity in their kids. Recent research shows there are things we can do from birth that may help battle this epidemic.
Back in the 1970s, only 5% of children in the United States were obese; now it’s 18%. Research shows that better nutrition and more physical activity reduce the risk of obesity.
So where might that fit into how we treat our infants? Stay with me for just a moment and I’ll tie this all together.
Let’s start with early motor development, which means tummy time. When your child isn’t sleeping, it’s important to give them tummy time. They need to be in the prone position that’s essential for developing the early movement skills needed by babies younger than 6 months.
Recent research shows that tummy time is motor development time and may lead to a better weight status at 6 months of age.
The next issue important in early childhood development is a reduction in screen time. Putting your kid in front a screen when you’re preparing dinner is one thing, but using the TV as a baby sitter is another.
Next are feeding practices. Breast milk or formula is the only food your newborn needs. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breast-feeding for the first six months after birth. But by 4 to 6 months, most babies are ready to begin eating solid foods as a complement to breast-feeding or formula-feeding.
Studies have shown that face-to-face education can be incredibly useful for moms, especially new moms or moms at risk because of socioeconomic issues. But getting that instruction on a one-to-one basis, in your house or at a clinic, can be quite difficult.
And that’s where a recent study in the British Medical Journal comes into play. This research indicates that telephone and texting can be the keys.
Here’s the study: More than 1,000 women were followed from the third trimester of pregnancy through their child’s second birthday.
In the first group, the control group, mothers were discharged from the hospital with the usual doctor’s visits scheduled, nothing else. The second group had educational booklets mailed to them periodically, with a nurse telephone call follow-up. And the third group had the same booklets with a texting follow-up, rather than phone calls.
Both intervention groups had better results — more tummy time and less screen time for their babies, more likely to introduce the right foods at the right time and less likely to give a bedtime bottle (which we know isn’t good because of tooth decay).
Additionally, the intervention groups were more likely to have a family meal together when the kids were 1 year old. Interestingly, texting seemed to be as good as a telephone call for a follow-up in most cases.
My spin: Now, think about this: We’re using technology, phone and texting in a useful way to encourage good parenting without needing a parent to come into a health care office. This is an efficient and effective use of technology to improve health care at an important time in a child’s life.
There are so many naysayers who spout the idea that computers and technology have taken away too much from medical care. But this is one place where technology could be used more — to encourage better health for our infants.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.
Dr. Zorba Paster is the co-host of “Zorba Paster On Your Health,” which airs at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays on the Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio. He practices family medicine in Oregon, Wis. Send questions to features@madison.com or write Wisconsin State Journal, Attn: Health Column, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.
