Free Warrior Poet yoga series kicks off in May in Kenosha County parks

Traveling yoga will return in Kenosha County starting next week and will feature sessions in county parks throughout spring and summer.

The weekend series begins on Saturday, May 7, and runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday through the end of September, weather permitting, at various Kenosha County Parks locations.

This program is sponsored by Steve Willis, a retired Army veteran who began teaching yoga in the Army and has since taught at posts in the United States and three other countries around the world. He holds several international registrations through Yoga Alliance and continues his studies now with the Veterans Yoga Project.

“Traveling yoga has been a popular program in our parks, and we’re excited to bring it back for 2022,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. “Sessions will again be held in park locations across the entire county. It’s a great opportunity for residents everywhere to enjoy some weekend exercise, fresh air and relaxation.”

Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants. The classes are free, but advanced registration is encouraged at https://bit.ly/2022KCPyoga.

The schedule of sessions for the season is as follows:

• Saturday, May 7: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8530 352nd Ave. (Highway KD)

• Sunday, May 8: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3, 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A)

• Saturday, May 14: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. (Highway 50)

• Sunday, May 15: Silver Lake Park Beach , 27000 85th St. (Highway F)

• Saturday, May 21: Fox River Park, 30255 93rd St. (Highway F)

• Sunday, May 22, 2022 Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

• Saturday, May 28: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, May 29: Old Settlers Park

• Saturday, June 4: Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB)

• Sunday, June 5: Kemper Center

• Saturday, June 11: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

• Sunday, June 12: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Saturday, June 18: Old Settlers Park

• Sunday, June 19: Fox River Park

• Saturday, June 25: Kemper Center

• Sunday, June 26: Bristol Woods Park

• Saturday, July 2: Silver Lake Park Shelter B

• Sunday, July 3: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

• Saturday, July 9: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, July 10: Old Settlers Park

• Saturday, July 16: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, July 17: Fox River Park

• Saturday, July 23: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

• Sunday, July 24: Kemper Center

• Saturday, July 30: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, July 31: Bristol Woods Park

• Saturday, Aug. 6: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

• Sunday, Aug. 7: Kemper Center

• Saturday, Aug. 13: Old Settlers Park

• Sunday, Aug. 14: Bristol Woods Park

• Saturday, Aug. 20: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, Aug. 21: Kemper Center

• Saturday, Aug. 27: Fox River Park

• Sunday, Aug. 28: Silver Lake Park Shelter B

• Saturday, Sept. 3: Bristol Woods Park

• Sunday, Sept. 4: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

• Saturday, Sept. 10: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, Sept. 11: Old Settlers Park

• Saturday, Sept. 17: Silver Lake Park Beach

• Sunday, Sept. 18: Fox River Park

• Saturday, Sept. 24: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

• Sunday, Sept. 25: Kemper Center

For more details, please visit the Kenosha County Parks’ website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

