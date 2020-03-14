God Squad: The promise of faith is not a life without threats and dangers

Q: Why would God design a universe where such destructive events as the coronavirus can happen? — S

A: I was ordained to be a rabbi not a prophet so when it comes to explaining God’s ways with the world, I always begin with the disclaimer that I am in sales not management. Even so this pandemic has clear spiritual implications that are at least as important as its medical elements.

Even the coronavirus is not evil. It is just a part of God’s plan for the governance of the world. Stripped of the fear they cause, viruses are just part of the natural functioning of the earth. Viruses may actually have played an important role in helping us to evolve into the species we have become. They weed out genetic material that is maladapted to the world and introduce new variants of the human species who are immune to their predations. Viruses do for us what lions do for herds of wildebeest. They make certain that the strong survive. This may seem harsh, but God’s plan is to give life an edge over death and this is one of the way’s God nurtures life. Don’t blame God because some get sick and die. Life is always the winner over death in the long run. That truth is also from God.