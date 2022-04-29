 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KUSD Recreation Department to begin registration for summer programs on Wednesday, May 4

The Kenosha Unified School District Recreation Department will begin registration for its summer programs starting next week.

The department will begin taking registrations for its free summer instructional swim classes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

The classes will be held at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, in three separate co-ed sessions. They will run nine weekdays for children ages 6-14 (must be age 6 by Aug. 31).

Session dates are as follows: Session A from June 13 to June 23; Session B from July 11 to July 21; and Session C from July 25 to Aug. 4. Classes are determined by age and skill level.

Registration will take place online at https://sites.google.com/teachers.kusd.edu/departmentofrecreation/summer-swim-programs.

Space is limited and classes fill up fast. You are only allowed to sign up for a maximum of one session per child.

The department has also added a new free competitive swim clinic from June 27 to July 1 for youth ages 13 to 18. More information is available on the website above.

Free sports programs

Registration for all of the department’s free sports programs will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Registration will take place online at https://sites.google.com/teachers.kusd.edu/departmentofrecreation/2022-summer-recreation-program.

The department offers co-ed instructional classes for elementary basketball, baseball/softball and soccer for children ages 6 to 11 (must be age 6 by 8/31/22).

Free tennis lessons are also available for children ages 6 to 18.

A weight training program for students in grades 8 to 12 is available for a fee of $20.

Classes fill up fast

Space is limited and classes fill up fast. Classes are open to all Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers students and they must reside within the KUSD school boundaries.

All summer class times and locations can be seen at the website https://sites.google.com/teachers.kusd.edu/departmentofrecreation/2022-summer-rec reation-program.

If you do not have internet access or need assistance you may come to the department office at 2717 67th Street, (inside the west entrance of the Senior Citizen Center on Roosevelt Road) between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 262-359-6225.

Daily aspirin could be risky for older adults, new study finds

