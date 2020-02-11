Paster: Self-help options can improve well-being

The guided meditation was developed by the World Health Organization. It’s called Self-Help Plus; do a Google search to see what it entails.

Researchers were looking at mental health-based support and treatment for large numbers of people in disaster areas that would help them cope with their problems. Self-Help Plus is a five-session, pre-recorded audio course given by non-specialist facilitators and coupled with a self-help book designed for low-literacy people. The program is given in groups of up to 30 people at a time.

At three months, the treatment group had significantly less post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and explosive anger, and greater social well-being. At the start, nearly 85% said they were severely psychologically distressed; at the end, that dropped to 33%.

And the study showed it had staying power. People continued on that positive course for the next three months of follow-up.

So here’s what I pull from this study: First off, clearly this is something that might be used for groups suffering in this country after a disaster such as hurricanes and other natural disasters, or shootings and other awful things that affect us in a group way.