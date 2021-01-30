Somers issues snow emergency, joins Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie in parking restrictions

The Village/Town of Somers has declared a snow emergency.

The emergency will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday, due to expected heavy snowfall.

Residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.

The City of Kenosha earlier announced it was observing a snow emergency to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday due to predicted snow.

No parking will be allowed on city streets during the snow emergency. However, the city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking.

The downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.

The city's snow emergency runs through 3 p.m. Monday.

Likewise, the Village of Pleasant Prairie jhas issued a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday and remains in effect until 10 p.m., on Sunday.

