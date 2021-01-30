Somers issues snow emergency, joins Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie in parking restrictions

The Village/Town of Somers has declared a snow emergency.
The emergency will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday, due to expected heavy snowfall.
Residents are reminded to park their vehicles accordingly, with no parking in designated areas.
The City of Kenosha earlier announced it was observing a snow emergency to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday due to predicted snow.
No parking will be allowed on city streets during the snow emergency. However, the city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking.
The downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th Street.
The city's snow emergency runs through 3 p.m. Monday.
Likewise, the Village of Pleasant Prairie jhas issued a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday and remains in effect until 10 p.m., on Sunday.
WEATHER FEATURE
Oliver Portilia, 8, slides down a hill in his front yard as he plays with his family and friends in the Allendale neighborhood on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
WEATHER FEATURE
Gary Plutchak moves snow from his driveway in the Forest Park neighborhood on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER FEATURE
Oliver Portilia, 8, slides down a hill in his front yard as he plays with his family and friends in the Allendale neighborhood on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW ACCIDENT
Semi trucks are moved off the interstate after crash near Highway 165 on Tuesday morning.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SNOW ACCIDENT
Semi trucks are moved off the interstate after an accident near Hwy 165 on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha County jackknife
A jackknifed semitruck causing a massive backup is shown here on the northbound side of the Interstate near Highway 158 in Kenosha County Tuesday morning amid a snowstorm.
Traffic camera footage via Wisconsin Department of Transportation
It Gets In Your Beard
With specks of snow filling his beard, Cartrell Gamell plows his driveway near Echo Lane in Racine on Tuesday.
ADAM ROGAN,
Guadalupe Trinidad
Guadalupe Trinidad shovels snow Tuesday afternoon in Racine.
ADAM ROGAN,
Christian Ladd
Christian Ladd plows the snow along Ohio Street's sidewalk in Racine Tuesday.
ADAM ROGAN,
At Goodland
A man uses a snowplow to clear walkways around Goodland Elementary School, 4800 Graceland Boulevard, Racine, on Tuesday afternoon.
ADAM ROGAN,
The Lundes
Siblings Drew and Kelsey Lunde clear a driveway along Ohio Street Tuesday in Racine.
ADAM ROGAN,
Cartrell Gamell
Sporting a hoodie, sweatpants and no gloves, Cartrell Gamell plows his driveway near Echo Lane in Racine on Tuesday.
ADAM ROGAN,
Christian Ladd
Christian Ladd plows the snow along Ohio Street in Racine Tuesday.
ADAM ROGAN,
