WATCH NOW: What is killing SE Wisconsin? Family shares story of how 19-year-old died from heart disease

This year, Logan Tomasello would have been entering his senior year of college.

In October of 2019, 19-year-old Logan Tomasello of Walworth died after going into sudden cardiac arrest.

“I really didn’t know it was possible for a healthy young person to just drop and die,” Logan’s mother, Monica Tomasello, said. “You get car accidents or drug overdoses or horrible things like that. But for this to happen, I was dumbfounded.”

Logan’s death was a shock to family and friends, as the UW-Milwaukee freshman seemed otherwise healthy, sister Lexi Tomasello said.

In honor of her brother, Lexi is hosting an EKG heart screening drive at Big Foot High School, their alma mater, on Friday, Sept. 9. with the Who We Play For organization. The screening will last from 2 to 4 p.m. and a pediatric cardiologist will receive and read the EKG reports.

“There’s a lot of heart conditions where you don’t really necessarily have symptoms, so (the drive) is in honor of Logan, but also to bring awareness (that) this is something you should routinely get checked out in case there is something there,” Lexi said.

From 1999 to 2020, heart disease has been the No. 1 cause of death in the area encompassing Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties; it is also true nationwide. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease caused over 20,000 deaths in Southeastern Wisconsin in that time.

“Heart disease” as defined by the CDC includes multiple types of heart conditions. Among these are arrhythmias and cardiomyopathy, both possible causes of Logan’s death according to medical pathologists, Lexi said.

Logan’s story

While Logan’s family originally suspected use of vaping products as the cause of his death, the autopsy and toxicology reports did not find anything related to vaping, Lexi Tomasello said.

“It was definitely a cardiac thing that caused his death. It’s just a matter of what exactly it was,” she said. “(The forensic pathologists) said there are a lot of things you can’t test for after the heart stops beating.”

While Logan’s death was officially marked as undetermined, forensic pathologists told the family there was a high possibility that Logan had an undiagnosed heart problem that caused his death.

As far as Logan and his family knew, he was “perfectly healthy,” other than sometimes saying he felt his heart racing, Lexi and Monica said. Logan got an EKG screening when he was 14 due to his complaint, but the results came back “normal,” Monica said.

Monica and Lexi said Logan was a special person who they could always go to for wisdom or a hug, and he could always make people laugh, Lexi said.

“Obviously, it’s really hard to have him not here, but (I’m) trying to kind of do things in honor of him to try and keep the memory that I have of him still alive a little bit,” she said.

To organize the EKG heart screening drive, Lexi reached out to the Who We Play For organization, which works to prevent sudden cardiac arrest deaths among young people by providing affordable EKG screenings. Who We Play For is based in Florida but holds heart screenings across the country.

“My mom has a friend who also lost a son from sudden cardiac arrest and they did (an EKG screening drive), so I reached out to her and got their information, and then reached out to the organization itself,” Lexi said. “All they have to really do is send the machines, and they do (drives) all over. So we’re doing it at the high school that Logan and I both graduated from.”

Heart disease in SE Wisconsin

Southeastern Wisconsin is not unique in heart disease being the leading cause of death; the national rate of deaths caused by heart disease from 1999-20 sits slightly higher than that of Southeastern Wisconsin, CDC data shows. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a problem for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

Dr. Jacquelyn Kulinski, director of the preventive cardiology program at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, said reasons for high rates of heart disease in Southeastern Wisconsin are largely similar to those of high rates across the country.

“(It is) due to a high prevalence of heart disease risk factors — including hypertension, smoking, diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and high cholesterol,” Kulinski said in an email.

However, there are some contributions from social determinants of health, she said.

“For example, there are slightly more persons who are unemployed and/or without health insurance in Kenosha compared to the state of Wisconsin as a whole,” she said. “Primary care access is also more challenging.”

Dr. Dajun Wang, a cardiologist at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, said there has been a growing trend of heart failure in Kenosha.

“The key behavioral drivers of heart disease are smoking, having a sedentary lifestyle, and excessive alcohol use,” Wang said. “In any community where these behaviors are common and culturally accepted, you’ll find a higher rate of heart disease.”

Dr. Desiree M. Dizadji, a cardiologist with Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, said continued increases in risk of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and elevated cholesterol in both the region and nationwide contribute to heart disease.

“Due to our busy lifestyles at home and at work, our stress levels are high and there is less time for diet and exercise. These risk factors all play a role in the development of heart disease,” Dizadji said.

Having a strong family history of heart disease is a risk factor, they stated, and there is also increased risk as people age.

“There are also female-specific risk factors, such as history of Preeclampsia in pregnancy and history of premature menopause, for example, that I encourage patients to discuss with their doctors,” Kulinski said.

Local hospitals

The Froedtert and MCW cardiology team has adopted the first intensive cardiac rehabilitation program in Wisconsin. Kulinski said the program takes a holistic approach to patient recovery after a cardiac event, such as a stent or a heart attack. The ICR program follows three key pillars: getting regular exercise, creating a healthy eating plan and having a healthy mindset.

“Through this program, patients learn how to foster an overall healthy lifestyle that leads to a healthy heart and improved quality of life,” she said.

As the director of preventive cardiology, primary prevention of heart disease is Kulinski’s true passion in healthcare, she said. In the cardiology clinic, they provide individualized cardiovascular risk assessment and treatment and prevention recommendation tailored to each patient, Kulinski said.

“This includes a heavy emphasis on healthy lifestyle, perhaps advanced biomarker or imaging tests to refine one’s risk, and sometimes preventive medications,” Kulinski said. “We also treat high-risk cholesterol disorders, as high cholesterol is one of the major risk factors for heart disease.”

The Froedtert and MCW cardiology team also have what Kulinski calls “super sub-specialists” in multiple specific and/or rare cardiac disorders, such as heart disease in pregnancy, lipid disorders, cardiac amyloid and more.

At Aurora, Wang is involved in their CardioMEMS monitoring program, which uses advanced wireless technology to allow patients to self-monitor pulmonary artery pressure and fluid levels, he said. Aurora is currently expanding the program in the Kenosha area.

“By catching changes earlier in those metrics in a timely fashion, patients can better manage the condition at home, and avoid recurring hospital visits,” Wang said. “The more people stay out of the hospital, the better quality of life they have.”

What can people do?

Heart disease is a real health issue facing residents of Southeastern Wisconsin; however, there are steps everyone can take to mitigate their risk.

“The first thing I tell patients is to start moving more,” Wang said. “It doesn’t have to be a rigorous exercise regime, just make sure you are moving and active every day, and make that a part of your everyday life. Sedentary lifestyle is the easiest change most people can make to keep your heart strong.”

Doctors may recommend patients to get an EKG heart screening if they are experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath or dizziness, Wang said.

“By providing a visual report of heart activity, an EKG is a key diagnostic tool for heart murmurs (arrhythmias) and inflammation of the heart (endocarditis),” Wang said. “They can catch any rhythm issues or abnormalities or even old heart attacks.”

There are no guidelines to when an EKG should be performed, and patients shouldn’t need one unless they are experiencing symptoms or their primary care provider thinks it is necessary depending on risk factors, Wang said.

Minimizing alcohol intake, quitting tobacco and generally maintaining a healthy diet are also beneficial for heart health, Wang said.

According to Kulinski, the American Heart Association defines ideal cardiovascular health as “Life’s Essential 8,” which includes: eating better; being more active; quitting tobacco; getting healthy sleep; managing weight; controlling cholesterol; managing blood sugar; and managing blood pressure.

“At present, less than 1% of U.S. adults meet all 8 criteria, so we have work to do,” Kulinski said in an email.

Both Dizadji and Kulinski said people should be aware of their numbers — cholesterol levels, blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight — and take steps to manage them if they are high. This includes eating more plants, avoiding red meat, staying physically active and watching sodium intake. Knowing family history is also important, Kulinski said, especially if anyone has died at a younger age from heart disease.

“The important thing to know is that 80% of all heart disease is preventable through attainment of ideal cardiovascular health! Very little heart disease is truly ‘genetic,’” Kulinski said in an email.

Report symptoms

Dizadji said reporting potential symptoms to a doctor as soon as possible is critical. Common symptoms of heart disease are chest pain, shortness of breath, fluttering in the chest, swelling in the legs, dizziness and fatigue.

“Anyone who has symptoms or is unsure about their heart disease risk, should talk with a doctor. Knowing your risk for heart disease could save your life,” she said.

Dizadji said it is important to focus on prevention, especially for young people.

“Often, when young adults think of heart disease, they view it as a distant threat; something they’ll concern themselves with later when they’re ‘over 40’ or when they begin to have health problems,” Dizadji said in an email. “While it’s true the risk of cardiovascular disease increases with age, the choices you are making now (poor diet, a sedentary lifestyle and other unhealthy behaviors), can further increase the risk by causing plaque to accumulate, leading to clogged arteries and other problems later in life.”

This advice rings true with Monica and Lexi Tomasello. Since Logan’s death, they have strongly encouraged young people to get EKG heart screenings.

“Even if you don’t think there’s anything wrong, just go get checked out just to be safe, because it doesn’t take that long, and it happens a lot more frequently, I think, than we realize, that healthy and young adults’ and kids’ … hearts are just stopping,” Lexi said. “It’s a very scary thing, but it’s a very real thing, too. Just do what you can to prevent that.”

Monica said since Logan’s death she has met many other parents through Facebook whose children also died from sudden cardiac arrest.

“People don’t think this happens very often,” Monica said. “So there’s just so much that’s unknown about how this happens, or what makes the heart do this. It’s definitely something that needs a lot more attention.”

While EKG screenings are not always 100% accurate, it can be an easy way to possibly detect serious heart problems and potentially save a young person’s life, Monica said.

“This is something you can do for your kids’ heart,” Monica said. “We check their hearing, we check their vision, we check how tall they’re getting — why not check the most important organ in their body?”

