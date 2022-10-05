Lego-themed Kenosha house goes viral

A Kenosha home that went on sale less than two weeks ago recently became a viral hit for its unique décor, selling just days later for above its asking price of $250,000.

On the outside, the house looks almost indistinguishable from its neighbors in the 7000 block of 61st Avenue. But step inside, and you’ll be greeted by a sudden burst of color, a Lego-themed labor of love that former owner Jameson Gagnepain and his family spent over a decade crafting.

A Lego clock ticks on the wall, a mural depicting a Lego street scene fills a wall over the living room area, and in the kitchen, matching the bright red countertops is a back tiling covered in thousands of Lego bricks.

Gagnepain said he and his wife, a local teacher, moved into the house in 2010. While she is not a Lego builder herself, Gagnepain said she always encourages creativity and loves brighter colors. The theme was largely “her idea,” Gagnepain insisted, laughing.

“She’s always trying to bring more color into our lives,” Gagnepain said. “We always had Lego stuff in the house, as time went on, it grew and morphed.”

Needed more space

After more than a decade living in the house raising their three children, Gagnepain said they needed more space and are moving to a larger house in the area. Gagnepain, who also does woodworking, looks forward to working on the new house.

He added that the love and effort that made the Lego-house a home makes saying goodbye difficult.

“We’re really going to miss this place. We watched our kids grow here, same thing with our marriage,” Gagnepain said.

Much of the work was personalized for his family. The mural overlooking the living room was painted by his brother, local artist Joe Gagnepain. Downstairs, Gagnepain built his own Lego room where he would craft and display creations, with walls painted colors specifically mixed to match the color of actual Lego bricks. A wall of shelves, installed just months ago, held a growing collection of books for his children.

Gagnepain said he isn’t certain what the buyer’s plan was, and while he hoped they would keep some of the unique fixtures, he was uncertain of the Lego-themed house’s future.

Gagnepain said that he had always been a fan of Lego since he was a child. Now an adult with three children of his own who are also fans of the humble toy, he reflected on what continued to draw him to Lego.

“A huge part is the joy I see in other people when they see it,” Gagnepain said. “There’s so much joy in that, that’s what keeps me going. The community is so friendly and inclusive, and happy to be spending time together.”

Gagnepain is a founding member of the Kenosha Lego Users Group, which regularly attends Lego events throughout the year, showing of personal creations and sharing the excitement for the plastic brick-building toy. Models of the Kenosha trolleys, built by KLUG members, can be seen on display at the Kenosha Trolley Barn during the annual Streetcar Day.

Gagnepain himself has made quite a few models of local landmarks, including Franks Diner and the Southport Lighthouse. Additionally, his five-foot by five-foot model of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wingspread sits on display inside the historic building itself.