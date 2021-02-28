GRAMMAR GUY: A column that reads like an N*SYNC song

I hope that headline grabbed your attention.

As much as I’d love to see a reunion tour of Justin Timberlake and the other guys, the closest thing to an N*SYNC lyric you’re going to get today is in this article. It might sound crazy, but it isn’t a lie; today we’re reviewing the words “buy,” “bye” and “by.”

As much as I wanted to quote the chorus of N*SYNC’s turn-of-the-millennium chart-topper “Bye Bye Bye” word-for-word, I have some serious grammatical grumbles with the song’s subpar syntax. Feel free to re-discover the swoon-worthy lyrics for yourself in your search engine of choice.

The words “buy,” “bye” and “by” are easy to switch around, especially because they only require a few letters and they’re pronounced identically. It’s kind of like trying to distinguish the boy bands from the late ‘90s and early aughts from each other — they all sound the same.

The primary definition of the word “buy” is to purchase something with money: Pat, I’d like to buy a vowel. If something is considered a bargain, someone might say it’s a “good buy.” Another definition of “buy” is to believe or accept something: Byron doesn’t buy the fact that the Apollo 11 crew landed on the moon.