GRAMMAR GUY: Addicted to isograms

Are you constantly on your phone? Do you bury your face in your Facebook feed? Do you find yourself all atwitter for Twitter? Do you constantly talk about TikTok?

Personally, I’m tempted to spend every instant on Instagram. The studies and statistics I found are all over the place, but the average smartphone user spends over two hours per day using social media.

Instead of Instagram, how about we spend some time on isograms? Although that segue was a bit of a stretch, I found the statistics on social media use shocking, and now I have your attention.

You Greek scholars out there know that isogram means “equal letter.” An isogram is a word that has an equal amount of each letter in it.

For starters, let’s discuss first-order isograms, which do not repeat any letter. My name, “Curtis,” is a first-order isogram. So are the words “customizable,” “nightwalkers,” “flamethrowing” and “ambidextrously.” None of these words use the same letter twice!

The longest English language isogram, weighing in at 17 letters, is “subdermatoglyphic,” which has to do with certain patterns in our fingerprints (I think).