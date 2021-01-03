GRAMMAR GUY: I declare a new year

A compound declarative sentence combines two phrases that have connected thoughts with a comma (or sometimes a semicolon) and a coordinating conjunction. In the case of compound declarative sentences that use semicolons, you’ll often find a transition word such as however or so following the semicolon. Byron doesn’t believe in the moon landing, but I do believe in it. We ran out of nachos, so everyone left the party early. You can say there’s no such thing as Santa, but as for me and grandpa, we believe. Forgive the improper “me and grandpa” in the previous sentence; I was simply quoting a seasonal song.