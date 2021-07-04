GRAMMAR GUY: May I have a word?

Staycation: a vacation where you don’t go anywhere. Because people haven’t been traveling up until recently, staycations have helped many people keep their sanity. You can only stay in your house for so long.

Unmute: this has been a musical term up until the recent popularity of meetings over video conference programs such as Zoom. When you’re “on mute,” no one can hear you even though you are talking. When you “unmute” yourself, people can hear your great ideas again (for better or for worse).

Voice assistant: voice-activated program or device that responds to queries and commands. Is it just me, or has Alexa gotten way smarter than Siri?

Vote-by-mail: this method of casting a ballot in an election has been around for a while, but it’s just now showing up in the Oxford English Dictionary. In the 2020 presidential election, 46% of the votes were cast by mail or absentee ballot. In 2016, about 24% of the ballots were vote-by-mail ballots.

Wildland: a region or area in an uncultivated, natural state. Sadly, these areas are shrinking rapidly as humans continue to build more and more mixed-use condos.

Is there a word you’d like to see added to the dictionary? Is there a word you’d like to permanently ban from the dictionary? Feel free to send me an email; just don’t send me a glitter bomb postcard on glossy cardstock from your staycation.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0