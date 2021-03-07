GRAMMAR GUY: Smize and the world smizes with you

Remember faces? We used to be able to see people’s noses, mouths, chins and — sometimes — glorious mustaches.

In order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we wear face coverings in everyday places including grocery stores, schools and post offices. All we can see of each other’s faces is our eyes. That’s where Tyra Banks comes in.

During season 13 of “America’s Next Top Model,” supermodel-turned-reality show host Tyra Banks coined the term “smize,” which means to smile with your eyes. Back in 2009, this term was limited to the circles of reality television buffs who lived for the weekly drama of this new and unpredictable genre.

Now in 2021, the “smize” is one of the only ways we can show warmth to the folks with whom we rub socially-distant shoulders in our communities.

What kind of word is “smize”? It’s a verbal mashup of the words “smile” and “eyes.” First of all, “smize” is a neologism, which is a term for a newly-coined word. I love new words; they keep our language fresh and vibrant.