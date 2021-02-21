GRAMMAR GUY: With friends like these

Now I’ll stop dancing around answering Luann’s question: how do you keep from correcting other people? This is difficult! Believe me, I am constantly correcting other people’s grammar in my head, but it stays there. To learn restraint, you have to ask whether or not you’d like your friend to correct you if your roles were reversed.

Just as nobody’s mind has ever been changed through a Facebook political debate, no good will come out of a public grammar correction. Here’s an idea for Luann, as well as other self-deputized grammar police officers: when you want to correct someone’s grammar, instead send yourself a text message with the grammar gaffe. Later on, if you remember it, you can allow yourself to gently correct your friend in the privacy of a one-on-one conversation.

I strongly believe that possessing and practicing good grammar can make your life roughly 17% better, and I appreciate people who want to help their friends achieve grammar greatness. Just as there is a proper place to put quotation marks in a sentence, there are also proper times and places for correction. However, if your friend is on the tattoo chair, feel free to exercise your spell check skills on the spot.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

