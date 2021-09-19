Kenosha County ADRC plans virtual public hearing on transportation services and program goals

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a virtual public hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m., to discuss transportation services and program goals in its three-year Aging Plan.

Kenosha County is applying for federal and state funding to support specialized and public transportation for 2022 offered through Care-A-Van paratransit services, Western Kenosha County Transit and Volunteer Transportation Services. Additionally, the Aging & Disability Resource Center will solicit feedback on its three-year plan.

You can attend online at https://bit.ly/3zfukuY. To receive the link electronically, email adrc@kenoshacounty.org with the subject: Public Hearing.

Callers may attend the meeting by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID is 898 6662 5297. Passcode for phone and online meeting is: 196650.

Those unable to attend can also leave comments or suggestions on ADRC services or future needs. Email adrc@kenoshacounty.org or call Lauren Coffman, Mobility Manager, at 262-605-6615.

