Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The first annual Festival Orgullo Hispano/Hispanic Heritage Fest will be Friday at Kenosha Creative Space.
Hosted by Kenosha’s own Gabby Perez Ramos, current Miss Wisconsin Belleza Latina, the day and evening will be packed with theme-appropriate bands and DJs as well as plenty of authentic eats.
The music starts at 4 p.m. with, in order, Erica Ness, La Perla Tapatía USA, Grupo Tridente, Los Plebes. Ballet Folklorico MKE and Cultura Viva. At 9 p.m., things shift into DJ DANCE PARTY mode with DJ Diego Lobo (Latin Club Mix), DJ Elie (Musica Tropical- Salsa, Merengue, Bachata y mas), DJ Casper (Cumbia y Tribal) and DJ Rino (Banda, Cumbia y Tribal). There will also be a huge amount of food options.
Festival Orgullo Hispano is 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at Kenosha Creative Space, 625 57th St.
Oktoberfest weekend
As many of you know, Oktoberfest is usually celebrated in September. That will be the case Friday through Sunday at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.
There will be a lot going happening, including Bier from Munich, German Food, a Pretzel Eating Contest, Men’s and Women’s Stein Hoist Competition, Bavarian Beer Games and live music at 6 p.m. each evening.
On Friday, Big Style Brass Band will perform. Milwaukee’s Party band, BSBB is a 10 piece brass band performing music in the classic New Orleans style along with some pop hits you’ll recognize.
Saturday’s music comes courtesy of The Squeezettes. It’s more than polka with instrumentation of lead and rhythm accordions, sousaphone and percussion performing traditional polkas and waltzes thrown together with pop hits from the 1950s through the 1980s.
The Brothers Quinn close out the weekend with their Sunday show. The folk quartet is fronted by WAMI award winning fiddle player Blaine McQuinn. They serve up an enjoyable Pfefferpotthast of Irish, bluegrass, classic country, and blues with the occasional Beatles or even Radiohead added in. Oans, zwoa, drei, g’suffa!
Oktoberfest at the Biergarten is Friday through Sunday at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 7th St, Pavilion #1.
Crystal Bowersox to perform Friday
American Idol alum Crystal Bowersox will return to Kenosha for a Friday performance at the Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside.
The American Idol alum has built her life around music, spending days as a teenager busking on subway platforms. She hit her stride on Season 9 of Idol and has gone on to release three LPs, a couple of Eps, several singles and is working on an autobiographical theatrical rock concert titled “Trauma Queen”.
The artist hits on a lot of different styles including rock, folk, country, blues, Gospel and Soul. She also is an advocate for people living with Type 1 Diabetes.
Crystal Bowersox will perform Friday at Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside, 5125 6th Ave. Tickets start at $20 plus an approximate 10% service fee and can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4478025.
Street party in Racine
Racine has its largest street party Saturday in the downtown area. Party on the Pavement runs from noon to 7 p.m., covering 12 city blocks. There is plenty of live music and other entertainment, tons of food and bevs, street performances, games and rides.
You can grab a cocktail on the streets or head into a bar like The Void for a cool vibe. The party stretches from Main and State streets (just south of the Main Street Bridge) south to 7th Street and 6th Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.
The live music will be on four stages featuring Mean Jake, Chicken Grease, Rhythm Dugs, The Eddie Muniz Project, Nick Ramsey & The Family, Identity Crisis, Grooveline, Shelly Mack & The Reunion, Weird Science and Lee Mayfield & Friends. This stretch of Racine is popular for its dizzying array of ethnic foods. Admission is free with activities for all ages.
Party on the Pavement is Saturday on Main Street and 6th Street in downtown Racine.
Milwaukee Summerfest
Sure, we want you to hang around Kenosha for your music entertainment, but realize that many of you will head up to Milwaukee for the last weekend of their big Summerfest. I worked there 15 years as a major Stage Manager and four additional years as a published concert pit photographer. While, not necessarily an expert,, I do have some ideas on what’s good.
Here are some of my picks for this weekend if you head up. Today, Reignwolf will blow you away at the BMO stage. On Friday, I have to go with Run The Jewels on the Generac Power Stage. Finish the fest Saturday with the incredible Black Pumas at BMO. I did photos of their third ever show in 2019 and predicted great things. This year they were Grammy nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best American Roots Performance.
If you go, remember to bring your Vax Card or proof of a recent negative test. Hey, it’s the rules. All the big fests are doing this.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe.