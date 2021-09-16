Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Sure, we want you to hang around Kenosha for your music entertainment, but realize that many of you will head up to Milwaukee for the last weekend of their big Summerfest. I worked there 15 years as a major Stage Manager and four additional years as a published concert pit photographer. While, not necessarily an expert,, I do have some ideas on what’s good.

Here are some of my picks for this weekend if you head up. Today, Reignwolf will blow you away at the BMO stage. On Friday, I have to go with Run The Jewels on the Generac Power Stage. Finish the fest Saturday with the incredible Black Pumas at BMO. I did photos of their third ever show in 2019 and predicted great things. This year they were Grammy nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best American Roots Performance.

If you go, remember to bring your Vax Card or proof of a recent negative test. Hey, it’s the rules. All the big fests are doing this.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe.

