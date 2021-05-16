GRAMMAR GUY: A tendentious excoriation of sesquipedalianism

At some point, you learned the word “antidisestablishmentarianism.” You may not know what it means, but at least you know it.

Never mind that it has to do with people who wanted to maintain the Anglican Church’s status as the official Church of England in the 1800s — it has 12 syllables! That’s a word worth knowing!

The longest word in the English language weighs in at 45 letters and 19 syllables. Appearing in the Oxford English Dictionary, the word is “pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis,” and means “a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny pieces of volcanic dust.”

The disease already had a name (silicosis), but in 1935, the National Puzzlers’ League wanted to coin a new longest word to replace the puny 23-letter word “electrophotomicrographically” as the longest word the League recognized.

There’s actually a word for unusually long, multisyllabic words: “sesquipedalian.” The word “sesquipedalian” is itself sesquipedalian. As a noun, a person can be considered a sesquipedalian if they are prone to using super long words, especially when shorter ones would suffice. To me, sesquipedalian people come across as pretentious, but don’t tell them that — they’re likely to question your honorificabilitudinity (honorableness).