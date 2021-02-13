The God Squad: A card from Tommy delivered by a homeless angel

I do not know if V is homeless, but she is certainly very poor. I do know that she needs the people at the Holy Apostles soup kitchen to provide her with a hot meal or a sandwich or a bottle of water and an apple or what the prophet Isaiah called, “A shelter in the storm.”

I do know that V has more to complain about than any of us and yet she found the time and the money to buy a card with a picture of flowers and a stamp and then she took the time to write to me words of thanks and encouragement and blessing. I do know that V is an angel who, with or without Tommy’s help, gave me the confidence to know that my words are sometimes heard by people who need to hear them and that makes all of the words worthwhile.

The reason I suspect Tommy’s hand behind V’s note is that 30 years is not the length of time I have been writing this column, so it could not have been the time I was “coaching” V. However, 30 years is just about the time I have known Tommy and loved him from the deep place in my heart. So, I suspect that Tommy put her up to this one way or another.

It was one of his signs to me that he is fine and that we are still connected. We spent lots of time in soup kitchens serving food with angels. It was a belated Hanukkah card from my best friend sent through a hungry angel. The truth is that Tommy coached me more than I ever coached him.