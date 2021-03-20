The God Squad: Bible verse works beautifully in song

Another ‘Looking Up’ story ...

Dear Rabbi: In answer to your solicitation of stories that illuminate the escaping Hebrews looking down at the mud beneath their feet while ignoring the miracle that allowed them to escape Pharaohs’ wrath, soon after restaurants were allowed to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown, my husband and I were dining at a local upscale restaurant.

A group of five came in, were seated and several ordered bottles of beer. Three had cowboy hats on, one a baseball cap and one girl was bareheaded. I sneered and said to my husband, “Don’t they know that it’s rude to wear hats in a restaurant?” Minutes later they informed their waitress that they were going outside to smoke. They never came back, but on their table they left a $100 tip. The waitress ran to look for them, but they were nowhere in sight.

Maybe they realized what a hard time waitstaff had had during the shutdown. I was humbled. — J, Harrisburg, Pa.

Answer: If three angels could have visited Abraham and Sarah (Genesis 18) and left behind the news that she would bear a child, I see no reason why three angels could not have ordered some beer and left behind a big tip.