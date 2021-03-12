The God Squad: Is God remote or involved in our lives?

Aristotle’s remote and removed God had a major impact on Judaism, Christianity and Islam, whose medieval theologians tried mightily to harmonize biblical theology with Aristotle’s idea of perfection.

Even today the idea of a completely transcendent God is very appealing to many people who find it difficult or impossible to fit God into history (Why is there evil, if God is good?) or their personal lives (Why did my innocent child die?). Such a deus absconditus allows them to believe in God while also keeping God from bearing the burden of evil in the world.

The other advantage for those who want to keep God away from the world is that it solves the problem of religious sectarianism. If God could not care less what we do here on Earth, then all the religious differences we live with are purely human creations meant to divide us.

Finally, a remote God solves the problem of petitionary prayers. If God is removed from us, God cannot hear us. Prayers of petition are useless or perhaps even foolish.

You tell me. Do you prefer to believe in a remote or an involved God?