The God Squad: Keeping the faith

You pointed to one of the main reasons for the decline in organized religion. The reason is hypocrisy. If you preach love but protect pedophile priests, you are a hypocrite of the worst kind. These scandals and others you pointed out in your agonized question, as well as religious beliefs limiting the role of women and gay people, have transformed former parishioners into present atheists.

I do not doubt or discredit the ways that organized religion is in many ways responsible for its own desuetude. However, I am still honored to go out there every day and defend God to the world.

We cannot blame the message for flaws in the messengers. If God commands us to love our neighbors as we love ourselves and we don’t, that indifference to the greatest of all moral commandments taught in all sacred scriptures is on us, not on the commandment or the commander. We do not reject democracy because some have abused or perverted it. We do not reject sports because some players cheat. We do not reject food because some of it is unhealthy.

If the archer misses the mark, we ought not to jump to the understandable but ultimately ridiculous conclusion that there is something wrong with the arrows.

Let us not forget that the same organized religions that produced moral monsters also produced moral heroes.