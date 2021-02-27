The God Squad: Make sure all your good friends are actually good

Should teachers who are not in the vulnerable first group be allowed to cut the line so that they can return to the classroom? Should politicians who must vote on the social policy of triage be allowed to cut the line?

I hear from clergy of all faiths who want to cut the line so they can perform funerals in person. There are also the technical difficulties of making an appointment when you are not adept at using computers or not able to get through on the phone. There is the problem of workers who are eligible but not able to get off work to get vaccinated.

And finally, there are the cheaters who somehow are able to game the system to get shots they do not deserve on any level. Triage is a messy process, and it is hardly ever completely fair, but all these difficulties must be overcome in order to secure public trust.

As to your friend, dear L, I would need to know some details your email omitted. Did your friend actually cut the line or did she merely persevere and spend all day on the phone making an appointment to which she was entitled? Working hard to get what you deserve is not cheating. If she was not eligible because of her age or profession or condition, how did she cheat?