The God Squad: Want to see angels? Look around you

Thank you, dear readers, for your stories about angels who have helped you get through this pandemic by appearing in your life at just the right time. People wonder how I can believe in angels, but I do.

The Bible teaches us that God needs to contact us, and angels are God’s post office. They are people bearing a message from God that we are not alone. That is my story, and I am sticking to it!

Stay safe! Get vaccinated! Don’t waste a miracle!

From “A” in Brooklyn: I had an experience many years ago, and I’m sure I encountered an angel. I live in NYC, I was heading home to Brooklyn one night after being out with friends, as I made my way downstairs to the subway, on the platform near the token booth there was a young woman on a blanket. This was in the ‘90s when homelessness was rampant. She asked for food. At the time I was a poor student and didn’t have much money, but I had just got two chocolate bars for myself. At first, I just walked past her but then thought, you have two, give her one. I turned back and handed her one. She thanked me and I told her to take care.