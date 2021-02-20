The God Squad: Want to see angels? Look around you

Thank you, dear readers, for your stories about angels who have helped you get through this pandemic by appearing in your life at just the right time. People wonder how I can believe in angels, but I do.
The Bible teaches us that God needs to contact us, and angels are God’s post office. They are people bearing a message from God that we are not alone. That is my story, and I am sticking to it!
Stay safe! Get vaccinated! Don’t waste a miracle!
From “A” in Brooklyn: I had an experience many years ago, and I’m sure I encountered an angel. I live in NYC, I was heading home to Brooklyn one night after being out with friends, as I made my way downstairs to the subway, on the platform near the token booth there was a young woman on a blanket. This was in the ‘90s when homelessness was rampant. She asked for food. At the time I was a poor student and didn’t have much money, but I had just got two chocolate bars for myself. At first, I just walked past her but then thought, you have two, give her one. I turned back and handed her one. She thanked me and I told her to take care.
I then turned to go downstairs to the train platform, and I turned around to see her and she was gone! Everything — her, her blanket, all of her stuff completely gone. There was no way that could have happened. Unless it was an angel. To this day, I don’t know what any of it meant or what the significance was. I sometimes think, even angels need chocolate now and then.
From “R” in Long Island: It was the day after the first big blizzard here in New York. My son and his girlfriend had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days before. I had planned to drive to NYC to drop off a ton of supplies for them. Who runs out of “body soap” but two kids!
I had eight bags from Trader Joe’s, plus a bottle of wine and a bouquet of flowers, and, of course, the much-needed soap.
They live on the fourth floor of a walk-up (no elevator) and I would have to schlepp it all up myself. When I got to the city, the snow was piled so high that most the cars on the side streets were buried.
I realized parking was going to be a nightmare. I drove around their block once to scope it out and then started to panic. I decided I would go around once more and then probably have to go back home with the supplies because I could not possibly park in a garage blocks away and carry everything.
Just as I was passing their building, I saw a man come out of their apartment building, one second later and I would have missed him. I double parked and asked him if he would be willing to help me out. In broken English he let me know he was working in the building as a painter. Within five minutes, all the bags were unloaded. I left the car double parked with blinkers flashing, and together we carried the packages up the four flights.
I explained that my kids had COVID-19 and that they were not able to get supplies or leave the apartment. When we got to their apartment door, I offered him a tip. He refused. I told him he was one of God’s “angels” and that I could not thank him enough.
He then went back down the stairs. I spoke to the kids through the closed door/peep hole and then I went back down to the car. And there he was again, an angel, guarding my car making sure that nothing happened to it. We hugged goodbye, a COVID-19 miracle!
From “Grandma A” in Long Island: Dear Rabbi Gellman, there’s been heavy snow on Long Island, and as a senior citizen I was very grateful to have three neighbors shovel my stoop, sidewalk and driveway. A few days later, I was able to pick up one of the two home-delivered newspapers, but the other was in the middle of the lawn covered with a significant amount of snow with an icy crust on top.
I tried futilely reaching it with a shovel and then decided to be content with one paper rather than risk a broken hip. Later, I glanced out the window and saw that someone had retrieved the paper and placed it on the shoveled path. I was grateful to God for this anonymous angel. Your column is a way to LOOK UP because your responses are filled with compassion, encouragement, and levity. God bless you.
Send questions and comments to The God Squad via email at godsquadquestion@aol.com. Rabbi Gellman is the author of several books, including “Religion for Dummies,” co-written with Father Tom Hartman.