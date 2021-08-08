WATCH NOW: National Park Swap Meet: Discovering lesser-known spots

2021 has turned into the Summer of Travel for Americans who spent much of 2020 close to home.
And while it’s wonderful to see folks able to experience all the fun of experiencing new places — get your vaccinations first! — this surge has also led to overcrowding in the most popular vacation spots.
National park properties — which include national monuments, memorials, historic parks, etc. — are always a great choice, but the most popular parks, with names like Yellowstone, Arches and the Grand Canyon, have been overrun with travel-starved visitors.
Reservations have been required to enter some parks, and, frankly, it’s just not much fun to be stuck in a traffic jam, breathing in exhaust fumes instead of appreciating the natural beauty all around you.
As someone who’s visited well over 100 national park sites and drives around with a “National Parks Geek” sticker on my car, I hate to see anyone put off our parks by overcrowding.
Lucky for us, however, there are so many little-known sites to discover, you never have to wait in a line of cars and RVs while your vacation minutes tick away.
The ‘other’ parks
Here are some easy Park Swaps that offer the chance to discover new places:
Wide-open spaces, not too far away: One of the least-visited national parks ridiculously easy to find from southeastern Wisconsin: Head west on I-94 and you’ll run right into Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. Couldn’t be easier. You can find lodging in the gateway town of Medora, N.D. You’ll also see herds of wild horses. What you won’t find are crowds. Fun fact: It’s the only national park named for a person, in honor of the president’s legacy of establishing five national parks and 18 national monuments.
Water, water everywhere: Minnesota is home to Voyageurs National Park, with 30-some glacier-carved lakes. The voyageurs who give the park its name were French Canadian explorers who traveled on this water “highway” in birch-bark canoes to trade goods with Native Americans. Today, you can explore the area on boat tours and canoe trips — or bring your own boat.
I’m a sci-fi movie buff, not a fan of the outdoors. Where should I go? You might enjoy visiting the country’s first national monument: Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. It was made famous as an alien landing spot in the 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” but you’re most likely to encounter rock climbers. Still, I’ll bet you can’t resist humming the “Close Encounters” tune.
I really like going to Petrifying Springs Park here in Kenosha County: Got anything like that? If you’re after that Wisconsin woods experience, head to Ohio for Cuyahoga Valley National Park or drive farther southeast to Congaree National Park, located near Columbia, S.C. Congaree is one of the least visited national parks and was established to protect the largest intact old-growth bottomland hardwood forest in the U.S. It’s very wet — but don’t call it a “swamp”; they’re sensitive about that. Luckily, the trails feature elevated boardwalks. At Cuyahoga, visitors can ride a scenic railroad, hike/bike along a canal trail or attend a concert at the Blossom Music Center.
I really, really want to “get away from it all.” There are two very different national parks that offer extreme isolation, if that’s what you seek: Dry Tortugas and Isle Royale. Dry Tortugas is located on an island 68 miles west of Key West, Fla. The U.S. Park Service operates daily boat trips to the island and tours of the island’s historic Fort Jefferson. You can stay overnight, but there are no facilities there, including fresh water (hence the name “dry” Tortugas). Isle Royale is an island in Lake Superior. (Warning: that boat trip can be quite rough.) The island is mostly uninhabited, and many visitors head out to backpack and camp. Or you can visit the way we did, by spending the night in the comfy Rock Harbor Lodge (I recommend the blueberry cobbler for dessert in the dining room).
What’s a remote park that’s easy to get to? No boats or planes are required to visit Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho. It’s literally in the middle of nowhere (or, as we call it, Idaho) and, yes, it does resemble the surface of the moon, or so I’ve been told. NASA trains astronauts for a future Mars visit there and, after dark, the sky fills with stars due to the absolute absence of urban light pollution.
I love the mountains, but Rocky Mountain National Park is overcrowded already. Suggestions? Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas is so far off the radar, even rangers working there don’t know they’re in a national park! (We kid, but it is one of the least-visited parks in the U.S.) The park contains seven of the nine tallest peaks in Texas, with rugged trails offering challenges for the most dedicated hikers. Bonus: Carlsbad Caverns is just a few miles away, and it’s always cool in the caverns even if it’s broiling outside.
I’ve heard the Grand Canyon has road closures and requires visitors to use shuttle buses. But I really want to see an impressive canyon. Head to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado. It has all the grandeur with none of the crowds. The park was established to protect 14 spectacular miles of a 53-mile-long gorge carved by the Gunnison River. Unlike the Grand Canyon, this is still a pretty wild place, except for the road that takes you to the bottom of the canyon.
I love beaches. Where can I find that plus get a national park passport stamp? One of the newest national parks is White Sands National Park in New Mexico, which was elevated from national monument status in 2019. Also in the area: Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. A popular activity there is sliding down the dunes on sleds, but whatever slides down must also climb back up a dune. (Trust me: Walking on sand — uphill! — is NOT easy.) More dunes can be found much closer to home: Indiana Dunes National Park in nearby northern Indiana on the shore of our own Lake Michigan.
I’ve read all these suggestions but I really want that Yellowstone experience, complete with volcanoes and geysers. What can I do? If you’ve got enough time to get to northern California — and you’ve checked on the status of wildfires — go to Lassen Volcanic National Park. It was established way back on Aug. 9, 1916, and can be found in the far, far northeast corner of the state. It’s so remote that when we visited in October of 2015, a ranger told me most California residents don’t know the park is there. You’ll find all the geologic “stuff” that’s also in Yellowstone: boiling springs, mudflows, lava fields and cinder cones, all thanks to a violent volcanic eruption. Bonus: You can hike a trail named Bumpus Hell and tell folks you’ve been to hell and back.