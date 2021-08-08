WATCH NOW: National Park Swap Meet: Discovering lesser-known spots

I really like going to Petrifying Springs Park here in Kenosha County: Got anything like that? If you’re after that Wisconsin woods experience, head to Ohio for Cuyahoga Valley National Park or drive farther southeast to Congaree National Park , located near Columbia, S.C. Congaree is one of the least visited national parks and was established to protect the largest intact old-growth bottomland hardwood forest in the U.S. It’s very wet — but don’t call it a “swamp”; they’re sensitive about that. Luckily, the trails feature elevated boardwalks. At Cuyahoga, visitors can ride a scenic railroad, hike/bike along a canal trail or attend a concert at the Blossom Music Center.

I really, really want to “get away from it all.” There are two very different national parks that offer extreme isolation, if that’s what you seek: Dry Tortugas and Isle Royale. Dry Tortugas is located on an island 68 miles west of Key West, Fla. The U.S. Park Service operates daily boat trips to the island and tours of the island’s historic Fort Jefferson. You can stay overnight, but there are no facilities there, including fresh water (hence the name “dry” Tortugas). Isle Royale is an island in Lake Superior. (Warning: that boat trip can be quite rough.) The island is mostly uninhabited, and many visitors head out to backpack and camp. Or you can visit the way we did, by spending the night in the comfy Rock Harbor Lodge (I recommend the blueberry cobbler for dessert in the dining room).