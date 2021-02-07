UW-EXTENSION: Take advantage of free credit reports

The “Check Your Free Credit Report: 2/2, 6/6, 10/10” campaign from the UW-Madison Division of Extension helps you remember to check them regularly.

Anyone can sign up to receive the reminders on 2/2, 6/6, and 10/10—at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/creditreport. More than 1,300 Wisconsinites from 71 counties have already signed up. This will be helpful after the ability to order credit reports weekly ends after April.

“We know the added nudge from the reminder emails helps people to follow through on ordering their free credit report,” says Olive. “In our 2020 yearend survey of campaign participants, around one-third had checked their credit report before signing up for an email reminder. After getting email reminders, almost three-quarters of participants had checked their credit reports in the past year.”

Confusion about credit reports

The Extension yearend survey asked participants about knowledge surrounding credit reports. One-quarter of respondents reported knowing little to nothing about how long information stays on a report, while others reported knowing little to nothing about how information gets on their report or how that information affects their report.