Lightfoot says she’ll allow Chicago restaurants to serve more people starting Thursday

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she will allow Chicago bars and restaurants to expand the number of people they serve indoors.

But the city will continue to keep tighter restrictions on restaurants than the looser rules allowed elsewhere by the state.

Lightfoot’s plan, which will go into effect Thursday, will allow bars and restaurants to expand to 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor. Currently, it’s a maximum of 25 people.

Critics say the city’s relaxed rules don’t go far enough and will benefit relatively few businesses: large restaurants with multiple large rooms.

“This doesn’t help the vast majority of restaurants and it’s unfair,” said Roger Romanelli, executive director of the Fulton Market Association and coordinator of the Chicago Restaurants Coalition, which formed in September to help members navigate the pandemic.

State rules allow restaurants to seat parties of 10 or fewer people and they should be spaced 6 feet apart, but Lightfoot has taken it slow due to concerns about reversing the city’s progress in lowering COVID-19 cases.