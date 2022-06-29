Lincoln Park Live lineup announced

The Lincoln Park Live (LPL) Music Series presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has released the dates and musical lineups for its seventh season of free concerts in Kenosha’s Lincoln Park flower garden.

“The City of Kenosha is proud to partner with the Mahone Fund, in collaboration with the Lincoln Park neighborhood, to present another season of free, amazing live music, food and entertainment for all ages,” 12th District Alderwoman Ruth Dyson said.

The LPL music series is organized over four Wednesdays throughout the summer: July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. The park opens at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. each night and the series is open to the public.

Food and beverages will be provided by local vendors Fry Daddy’s and Rocket Tacos. Select wine and cold beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking will be located by the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

Neighborhood resident and LPL committee member Diane Kastelic said the committee is very excited for the return of the event this year.

“We look forward to enjoying some great live music, food and fellowship with the community. It’s such an uplifting outdoor vibe for all to experience,” Kastelic said.

Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the City of Kenosha said the Lincoln Park Flower Gardens are a “beautiful setting” for the concert series.

“I am looking forward to the variety of musical styles on this year's schedule,” Kochman said.

The LPL performance lineup brings a wide variety of genres to the flower garden, including R&B, Salsa, Big Band, Reggae, Jazz and New Orleans Brass.

The music series kicks off on July 13 with Chicago R&B band NuBlu with Carlise Guy, and on July 27 with Chicago Reggae group the Tropics Reggae band.

The August lineup will consist of two musical performances each night. August 10 will feature Kenosha’s renowned Big Band favorite The Southport Sound and Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band. The series will conclude on August 24 with a high-energy Salsa performance from Milwaukee’s Septeto Charambó band and Racine’s R&B/Top 40 sensation Chicken Grease.

The theme for the closing night is education – “A Pathway to Success.” The Mahone Fund will host all academic partners including UW-Parkside, Gateway, Herzing, Carthage and KUSD to celebrate the fall kickoff of another exciting school year.

Mahone Fund Chair Tom Mahone said the music series features something for everyone.

“We could not be more excited to unveil such an eclectic lineup that reflects the diversity of the Lincoln Park neighborhood and the city overall,” Mahone said. “It is a response to the feedback from the neighborhood residents who express interest to enjoy various musical genres. That’s the joy of it all.”

For more information, visit https://www.mahonefund.org/lpl/.

