Lions can produce plenty of offense

Here are three things to watch during Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit:

1. No Lion — Detroit offense is potent

Not that the Green Bay Packers, at 3-5, have any right to look down their facemasks at any opponent, but the Detroit Lions offensive productivity at home should be a clear warning signal to the Packers that this isn’t one of those roll-your-helmets-out-there matchups.

The Lions are averaging 35.8 points per game at home, and their 35 explosive plays through seven games ranks tied for third in the NFL, as only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs (37 each) have had more plays of 20-plus yards this season. Detroit’s 6.2 yards per play rank fourth overall.

“They’re definitely productive, obviously. You know all the stats,” said Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who held that same role with the Lions in 2007 and 2008. “But I think it all starts with that offensive line they have. I think they have a really, really good offensive line — probably the best offensive line that we’ve played against. Anytime as a quarterback, when you have an offensive line like that, it starts with them.”

Although trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline certainly doesn’t help the Lions’ offensive productivity in the short term, Hockenson wasn’t exactly dominant before the trade (26 receptions, 295 yards, three touchdowns).

For the Packers defense, slowing the Lions’ run game (136.6 yards per game and 5.22 yards per attempt) is the starting point, while starting fast in the game — and perhaps generating an early turnover — will be vital overall.

“They’ve got good skill position guys, they’ve got good backs, and there’s something about them when they play at home, they just get it going,” Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas said. “We have to go in there and try to get some stops early. We’ve just got to make sure we’re all on the same page so we can just play our jobs. They definitely make a lot of big plays. We’ve just got to be in the right spots, communicate.”

2. Special sauce?

Midway through his first season as the Packers special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia hasn’t exactly been a miracle worker, but there’s no denying that he has the once troublesome units headed in the right direction.

The team’s Oct. 16 loss to the New York Jets did include a blocked punt for a touchdown and a blocked field goal (the first of two the unit has allowed), and the return game hasn’t done much to improve the Packers’ field position as the offense continues to struggle no matter where it gets the ball.

“We’re never going to be as good as we want to be. Statistically, I really haven’t looked at it,” Bisaccia said at midweek. “We kind of look at the end of the game, ‘What did we do field-position wise? How did we set our defense in coverage? And how did we set our offense in returns? We’re really looking to try to improve in everything we’re trying to do.

“Our job is to protect the punter, protect the kicker, protect the ball. At times, we’ve done that and at times we’ve been poor in all three of those particular areas.”

No one has forgotten how atrocious the Packers’ special teams were a year ago, particularly in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco, but the group isn’t tilting the field in the Packers’ favor consistently enough at this point, either. Getting some explosive returns on punts or kickoffs would certainly help.

“At times, we look like a really good unit, and at times we look like we’re not playing like we’re capable of playing,” Bisaccia said. “I’d like to see us play at our full potential, consistently, all the time. We just can’t have a mental lapse or an effort lapse or a situation where we put ourselves in a bad situation by something that we did. If we get beat, we can live with that. But if we do some things that are poor on our part, that’s something we have to correct in house.”

3. Jamaal on a roll

There may not be a more beloved ex-Packer on an opposing roster right now than Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who is doing in Detroit exactly what he did for four seasons in Green Bay — injecting energy and personality into the team while being ultra-productive in limited opportunities.

Williams comes into this game having carried 102 times for 464 yards (4.5 yards per carry), and his eight rushing touchdowns are the second-most in the NFL.

“I think it’s more or less the opportunity. I think he’s had more opportunities there and he’s done a great job with it,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Jamaal’s a guy that I’ve got so much respect for. I love his whole approach, how he brought energy every day. He did everything he could, he was a great teammate. He’s tough as nails.

“You know, I’m happy for him. I just hope he doesn’t have a good game versus us.”

Preventing Williams from having that kind of game against his old team falls in part on nose tackle Kenny Clark, one of Williams’ friends from his Green Bay tenure who has another clear goal: Make sure his old pal isn’t doing one of his patented touchdown dances on Sunday.

“When you have a really good offensive line like they do and then you have someone like Jamaal that’s going to fight for every yard, that’s what makes him tough,” Clark said. “I know he’s going to pumped up to do all his little dance moves and stuff. We’ve got to make sure we keep that at minimum.”