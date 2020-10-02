Lisa Lavine enjoys a day all for herself: Habitat for Humanity honors Kenosha frontline worker

Kenosha resident Lisa Lavine planned on making the most of Thursday.
After all, it was a day dedicated to her.
Lavine was honored during a brief ceremony in front of her home at 4711 60th St., as a Her Story honoree by Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin. Lavine’s home broke ground in 2014, and she moved in on Valentine’s Day of that year.
The “Her Story” project is an effort by Habitat for Humanity to honor Wisconsin women who have served in the armed forces. While Lavine hasn’t been in the military, because she’s a nurse with many years of previous health care experience, she was recognized for her service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Having such an honor, which included letters from local politicians and officials, presentation of a plaque and of a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., was quite the thrill for the single mother of two.
Lavine said she was very pleasantly surprised to learn of the proclamation to make Thursday “Lisa Lavine Day” by Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha — and she first learned about it after her mother saw the announcement in the morning Kenosha News.
“This is awesome and so exciting,” she said. “My mom sent it to me (after she saw it). ... So I started texting everybody and their brother.
“My Habitat house changed my life. It’s a life-changer that makes everything possible. I was not a nurse before this, and I just graduated in April and became able to pay all of my bills in one month. Having a place to raise my kids is amazing.”
Long road
The journey to not only get into the house six years ago — with a move-in date of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2014 — but to get to a full-time job as a nurse after graduating in April from Gateway Technical College, has been a long one.
And it certainly hasn’t always been easy, Lavine said, but to be where she is now makes everything worthwhile.
As part of the program through Habitat, which provides a zero-percent interest loan, home recipients must put in 250 volunteer hours during the building process.
“You go to the house, and you build your house,” Lavine said. “This house is not a free house. You put the time and hours and everything else in. I had to take days off work. I took every single (Saturday) and any days I had off work to come out here and build my house.
“I held up the biggest beams in the bottom of the house, 2 x 12s, and they were huge beams, and I helped those guys pull it up. I couldn’t have done it alone, but we did it together. It’s a team effort ... I was on everything but the roof of this house.”
At the time of the groundbreaking, Lavine’s home was just the second Habitat house in Kenosha. She said it took just six months from start to finish to complete the project because hers was the only one starting at that time.
“It usually takes a year,” she said. “My house popped up in no time.”
Before coming to Kenosha, Lavine and her children were living in Twin Lakes in a house that she said was outside her budget.
And because of health concerns for her son, who suffers from severe asthma and allergies, finding a safer, affordable alternative was a challenge, which led her to reach out to Habitat.
“It was a shot in the dark,” she said. “I didn’t really think I would get it. I applied, and they took it.”
The application process usually takes several months, and there is a waiting list, but Lavine was the only one to apply at that time, so things moved much quicker, she said.
COVID scare
Lavine was working as a medical assistant for an area doctor’s office when the pandemic hit in March.
And by later that month, she had symptoms of COVID-19 — but because little was known about the virus then and testing was limited, she never truly knew if she had it.
But Lavine could leave nothing to chance, so for the next 14 days, she stayed in her bedroom and away from her children the best she could.
“It was a low-grade fever, and I didn’t know if I had it or didn’t have it,” she said. “I couldn’t get the fever to go away ... Nobody knew what it was. It might have been, it might not have been. We didn’t have testing. I couldn’t get it. My doctors couldn’t get me tested. They were only testing people in the hospitals, who they really thought had it.”
Lavine said she applied for a number of nursing jobs after graduation, but ran into bumps in the road because she lacked experience.
That changed when she was hired as a full-time nurse for Wellpath, a company that provides nursing care for residential treatment and correctional facilities, which is where she’s been working now since late August.
Lavine said she feels like she has more than one person — or entity — looking out for her family.
“I hope so,” she said. “It’s time. I’ve had a rough road. It’s time.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!