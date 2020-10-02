Lisa Lavine enjoys a day all for herself: Habitat for Humanity honors Kenosha frontline worker

“My Habitat house changed my life. It’s a life-changer that makes everything possible. I was not a nurse before this, and I just graduated in April and became able to pay all of my bills in one month. Having a place to raise my kids is amazing.”

Long road

The journey to not only get into the house six years ago — with a move-in date of Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2014 — but to get to a full-time job as a nurse after graduating in April from Gateway Technical College, has been a long one.

And it certainly hasn’t always been easy, Lavine said, but to be where she is now makes everything worthwhile.

As part of the program through Habitat, which provides a zero-percent interest loan, home recipients must put in 250 volunteer hours during the building process.

“You go to the house, and you build your house,” Lavine said. “This house is not a free house. You put the time and hours and everything else in. I had to take days off work. I took every single (Saturday) and any days I had off work to come out here and build my house.