Liu retires from figure skating

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16.

Considered the future of U.S. women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram.

“I honestly never thought i would’ve accomplished as much as i did LMAOO i’m so happy,” Liu said in her post. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. now that i’m finally done with my goals in skating i’m going to be moving on with my life. ... this skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than i anticipated. i’m really glad i skated.”

And skated better than any American woman at such a young age.

Using the triple axel that few U.S. women have landed successfully, Liu won her first national title in 2019 at age 13, and repeated the next year. She was too young to compete internationally on the senior level, however, and remained a force as a junior, getting comfortable with quadruple jumps as well.

But she lost to Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell at the last two national championships, making the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials in January when Liu tested positive for COVID-19.

Liu, of Richmond, California, recovered in time to skate in the Beijing Games, where she landed seven triple jumps in her free skate to finish seventh overall.

She then came in third behind Kaori Sakamoto of Japan and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium in a watered-down world championships with the Russian skaters not participating. It was the first medal at worlds for a U.S. woman since Ashley Wagner in 2016.

Now, Liu is done.

“I started skating when i was 5 so that’s about 11 years on the ice and it’s been an insane 11 years,” she posted from Japan, where she was appearing in the Stars on Ice tour. “a lot of good and a lot of bad but (you know) that’s just how it is. i’ve made so many friends, and so so sooo many good memories that i’ll have for the rest of my life.”

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin became the unified world middleweight champion with a ninth-round stoppage of Japanese fighter Ryota Murata on Saturday in Saitama, Japan.

Kazakh boxer Golovkin, who turned 40 on Friday, sent his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand and Murata’s corner threw in a towel.

Golovkin added Murata’s WBA title to his IBF and IBO belts after his first fight since December 2020.

A third bout against Canelo Alvarez could be next for Golovkin, whose only defeat in his 44-fight professional career came at the hands of the Mexican boxer.

Golovkin was shaken in the early rounds but a right hook, which saw Murata’s mouthguard fly across the ring, in the fifth changed the course of the fight.

Baseball

Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that includes two option years that could take the deal to $39.5 million over seven seasons.

Straw was acquired in a July trade with Houston. He has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028.

The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he is worthy of a long-term investment.

Straw’s deal contains escalators that have the potential to make it worth $43.5 million over seven seasons. It replaces a one-year contract that called for a major league salary of $719,900.

