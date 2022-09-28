LIV Golf nearing television deal

Golfweek is reporting that Saudi-funded LIV Golf, without a U.S. television deal during its inaugural season, is close to an agreement to buy time on FS1.

Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.

It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.”

Fox Sports to declined comment.

Networks typically pay a rights fee to broadcast a sport. The PGA Tour, for example, this year began an expanded media rights deal for its tournaments to be shown on CBS, NBC, Golf Channel and ESPN+. The nine-year deal is worth an estimated $7 billion.

Road racing

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon because of a hip injury.

The 39-year-old Farah said he injured his right hip in training and will not be fit in time for the race.

Farah, who won Olympic gold in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter races in London and Rio de Janeiro, was set to compete in his first marathon since 2019. He won the warmup race The Big Half earlier this month.

Farah said he still hopes to run in the 2023 London Marathon, when the race switches back to its traditional date in April.