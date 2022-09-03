Living Waters Ministries to host textile drive at Pleasant Prairie Church

Living Waters Ministries will sponsor a textile and clothing drive hosted at Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church, 8405 104th Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The drive will accept all clothing, jackets, coats, paired shoes, towels, linens, pillow cases, curtains and drapes. All items will be recycled or resold, and the textile products go toward various community programs, agencies and projects, including the Shalom Center, the Sharing Center and more.

All items must be cleaned and placed in garbage bags; shoes must be bound together and placed in separate garbage bags, and clothing/textiles must be placed in separate bags. Some rips and stains are acceptable.

The textile and clothing drive is one of many fundraisers Living Waters Ministries sponsors, member Gail Gilmore said.

“We’ve done this the last couple of years and it’s been a very, very successful fundraiser,” Gilmore said.

Living Waters Ministries is a collaborative outreach of six United Methodist congregations including Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Salem and Wilmot, along with First United Methodist Church (Kenosha) and Wesley Chapel.